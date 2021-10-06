A California Water Service project replacing 4,500 feet of old pipe and the subsequent dechlorination of the new pipes has led to water runoff in the Sunnybrae area of San Mateo, with Cal Water workers noting most runoff inconvenience should be done in a week.
“We get it, but it’s public health, so it trumps that. We have to think about our customer’s safety,” Mike Utz, the assistant district manager for the Bayshore District, said.
Utz said the project leading to the runoff was normal and helped replace aging infrastructure. The replacement occurred around South Eldorado Street from Fifth to 10th avenues, and 10th Avenue from South Idaho Street to South Claremont Street. Utz said runoff could reach places like West Grant Place, where residents have seen runoff.
The new pipes have chlorine in them, and Cal Water must flush out the chlorine to ensure it is safe to drink. More flushing is still needed, with the big flushing to be done in around a week, with small, sporadic flushing expected for another month.
“We have to flush the new main, and it has to pass a series of tests. If it doesn’t pass, people can’t drink it,” Utz said.
He did not recommend reusing the water for plants, as it was impossible to know what was in it.
(0) comments
