San Mateo’s General Plan subcommittee is prioritizing clearer language on design guidelines, historic areas and heritage trees in its first meeting reviewing the newly released General Plan Goals, Policies and Actions.
The subcommittee reviewed the newly released draft document, offering critiques of the wide-ranging document and what needs clarification. The Aug. 11 meeting focused on desires around community architecture design and historic preservation along with conservation, open space and parks. The 2040 General Plan is a blueprint for the city’s vision for how it will look and grow in the coming decades, including developments and parks, and the goals and policies document an outline of how the city will address critical issues of community interest.
The subcommittee called for further clarifications on architecture and style design guidelines for historic neighborhoods and buildings to help with future decisions. Several recent developments before the Planning Commission have received resistance over neighborhood concerns it did not follow neighborhood character or would tear down what some consider a historic home.
New state laws like Senate Bill 9 allow up to four housing units on a previous single-family lot by allowing owners to divide lots into two and build duplexes on each. Mayor Rick Bonilla, who serves on the subcommittee, wanted to avoid weaponizing historical preservation and character in the approval process. He noted that character could mean different things from one neighborhood and group to another.
“We need to avoid more politically charged discussion that is something that’s being driven in an effort to avoid a new state law,” Bonilla said.
Planning Commissioner Adam Nugent concurred and wanted to see words like character and compatibility become more specific in General Plan documents to avoid open interpretation and subjective standards at different levels of government. The draft calls for preserving historic buildings where feasible.
“Let’s flesh that out. Don’t let that be open to interpretation because it can be interpreted badly,” Nugent said.
Planning Commissioner Seema Patel also encouraged a consistent architectural style through codes. She called for a further review of General Plan language around objective standards and terminology.
“In general, we should be very careful about the language in the General Plan,” Patel said. “There are a few spots, whereas people have already called out, there is language that is subjective and could be interpreted many different ways.”
The subcommittee also declared a clear preference for more robust protection of heritage and street trees, like along El Camino Real. A heritage tree is any oak with a diameter of 10 inches or more, measured at 54 inches above ground level, or a tree with a trunk diameter of 15 inches or more. The General Plan goals call for preserving heritage and maintaining street trees throughout San Mateo.
Patel called for more public restrooms at parks, noting people with small children often and unhoused people are often in need. Park and Recreation Commissioner Heather Wolnick suggested more open spaces for youth who are too old for playgrounds and updating amenities at the parks.
The Aug. 18 subcommittee meeting will focus on public safety, noise and public service and facilitates.
