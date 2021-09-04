Business owners in downtown San Mateo are struggling to find staff as they attempt to fully reopen after the pandemic temporarily shuttered or reduced operating hours for many.
Help wanted posters seem nearly as common as mask required signs, some even warn customers about understaffing.
“Hiring is very tough,” said Carlos Yu, owner of Noodleosophy, which he opened five years ago. “We are fighting for manpower.”
Yu said during the height of the pandemic he was forced to let nearly his whole staff go, and now finding affordable help is nearly impossible.
Despite searching far and wide, including on sites like Facebook, ZipRecruiter and WeChat, Yu says he still hasn’t found enough employees for his restaurant — at least not those willing to work for wages he can afford.
“Everybody’s raising the bar,” said Yu, who mentioned the last candidate he interviewed was seeking more than $22 an hour for an entry level position.
Business owners in the area blame multiple factors on the dilemma, ranging from overly robust jobless benefits and immigration slowdowns to the area’s exorbitant cost of housing or the inability to compete with wages offered by large corporations.
“It’s hard, and that’s why you see a lot of signs,“ said Rafat Haddad, owner of Three Bees Coffee, a cafe in San Mateo. “There’s a lot of factors.”
Haddad has owned the coffee shop for 19 years. He says he usually employs young people, and is currently looking for help.
“I feel bad for people working around here, because housing [costs are] just so high,” Haddad said. “People are left out in a way, because they can’t afford the area.”
Haddad said he’s had recent high school-age applicants who can only work on weekends because of school. He understands that, he said, but he needs someone who can work more.
With multiple federal unemployment benefit programs set to expire in coming days, there is some reserved hope that businesses will see an uptick in job applicants.
At least three federal programs are set to expire Sept. 6. They include those offering aid to people not traditionally eligible like gig workers, people who’ve exhausted state benefits and the program which has boosted standard unemployment payments by $300 per week.
The programs’ expirations will affect more than 2 million Californians receiving benefits, according to the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank.
It’s unclear what impact that will have on business owners like Haddad and Yu.
For Yu’s part, he said he’s seen an uptick in the number of job applicants requesting cash payment, he believes to maintain unemployment benefits while working.
“This kind of thing happens a lot, it didn’t happen before,” Yu said.
Both Yu and Haddad expressed uncertainty regarding how much jobless aid programs are actually affecting the available workforce.
“There’s lots of issues, which one is it? Probably it will be all of them,” said Haddad, who added that some issues, like housing, were around long before the pandemic.
“The pandemic has opened our eyes [to some] of the previous problems we have,” he said.
