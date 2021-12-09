In the aftermath of a devastating August fire that damaged their building and ski supplies following the pandemic, Helm of Sun Valley ski shop in San Mateo is working to recover and rebuild their store.
“I think we will bounce back. I don’t think we are going to be out of business because of the fire. We have a pretty loyal customer base, and there aren’t many shops around, so there is definitely a need for our services,” said Gary Hohl, 65, owner since 1981.
Located at 333 N. Amphlett Blvd. along the west side of Highway 101 just south of the Poplar Avenue exit, the longtime store recently celebrated its 61st anniversary but dealt with business closures during the pandemic and an August fire that destroyed most of the store.
The Aug. 26 fire started at around 8:30 a.m. from a lithium-ion battery in a vacuum that sparked. The fire spread to equipment nearby and burned or caused severe smoke damage to most 2022 inventory and the building. The blaze occurred before the store opened and before its seven employees were on site.
While the fire has been a setback, Hohl and his employees have strived to reorganize and transition with the help of many longtime customers who kept the business going over the last few months.
“I didn’t feel defeated at all. I just said, well, it’s just more work, but we can do the work, and we have the opportunity to continue without that much problem. I realized it was just about putting one foot in front of the other and keep going,” Hohl said.
Hohl decided to use the store’s small storage room across the parking lot used for summer and winter inventory as a temporary retail shop. Although it is one-tenth the size of the store, it has been the easiest way to restart. Employees set up containers in the parking lot for their rental and seasonal gear. While the store no longer sells clothing due to inventory, it has kept its business cornerstone of boot fitting. There has been more work to recover during the down season of the fall in preparation for the busy season of winter of December, January and February, such as inventory restocking.
Hohl said he hasn’t thought about the rebuild details yet, but noted contractors have said it would take an estimated year to year and a half to rebuild and reopen. Insurance has helped with some expenses and buying new inventory, but there is a limit on the value, and Helm of Sun Valley can’t go over a certain amount. He noted the store is near the insurance cap.
“I’m trying to go day by day and week by week,” Hohl said.
He and his employees have reordered equipment destroyed in the fire, with supply chain problems causing delays in the skiing industry. They have had to reprice inventory, find new places for equipment, and build new structures to hold various snowboards, skis and other items.
“There are so many things we have to reestablish in the new spot that is just a lot of work. There are just a million things that don’t really come to mind,” Hohl said.
Helm of Sun Valley Manager Rick Bulan said while the store lost inventory, business is improving.
“Things are picking up because whenever there is a storm, people start thinking skiing,” Bulan said.
In addition to restarting after the fire, the store dealt with slow business during the pandemic.
Although they shut down temporarily during the pandemic, many people realized skiing was an outdoor activity available even with COVID-19 restrictions. Hohl said many people still skied, with some even doing more, including some moving their families out to Tahoe or out of state for a few months.
“Although business was down from COVID-19 for sure, it wasn’t down terribly like some of the other businesses were,” he said.
Hohl started as a partner and later became the owner. He noted they are one of only four local, independent ski shops left in the Bay Area, compared to dozens a few decades ago. The store helps many skiing enthusiasts from all over the Peninsula.
In addition to the store’s longevity, Hohl and two other staff members have more than 100 years of combined experience. He and his employees feel gratified to have passionate work that lets them help people find the perfect ski boots they can’t find elsewhere. Hohl grew up skiing and worked for Helm of Sun Valley in high school. After college, he came back to become a partner after working in the corporate world. Since he became, he has seen hundreds of kids have their first jobs for Helm of Sun Valley over his four decades as owner.
“We are all enthusiasts. We all live skiing. We love skiing, and we want people to enjoy skiing too,” Hohl said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.