A Redwood City man was arrested for shooting his gun several times in the air and at the ground, with one of the bullets grazing a man on the first block of 37th Avenue in San Mateo April 14.
At about 1 a.m. that morning, San Mateo officers responded to the location on the report of a fight outside a bar. There they learned through witnesses and surveillance video that a group of three people had an altercation with two men inside the bar. One of the three punched another in the face and the fight continued outside the bar, with one suspect getting a gun from a car. The bullet that grazed the victim caused a minor scrape, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.