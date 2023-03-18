Engaging San Mateo residents on how best to make the city more bicycle and pedestrian friendly through a Complete Streets Plan is a priority of a city commission calling for outreach to education leaders and neighborhoods.
The Complete Streets Plan will examine how to accommodate all city transit modes, like bikes, pedestrians and vehicles. The plan will combine existing transportation and infrastructure plans with new ideas and priorities. The city wants to create more roads that accommodate all transit modes throughout the city. According to a city staff report for a March 8 Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission meeting, the plan will focus on creating an inventory of current conditions, needs, community outreach, policy goals and city official feedback. Areas to be addressed include green infrastructure, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, alignment with state policies, project prioritization, transit equity issues, and right-of-way issues in limited space in San Mateo.
“We need to shift away from a vehicle-centric mindset, which is where the city generally tends to be,” City Planner Sue-Ellen Atkinson said.
At the meeting, the commission discussed needs and provided input on who to contact and engage. The city will gather community input through stakeholder interviews, focus groups, bike, walking and or transit tours, pop-up visits and public workshops. Outreach is expected to start in April.
Commissioner Pamela Rittelmeyer was worried about getting enough outreach to schools, given part of the outreach time will be in the summer. She suggested reaching out to businesses and youth sports club teams.
“Another way to reach families is maybe club teams,” Rittelmeyer said. “Once they get into upper elementary and middle school, that’s where you will find a lot of the parents spending their time, and it can be swim teams, volleyball and basketball.”
Commissioner Kimiko Narita suggested talking with education leaders and parent leaders within San Mateo communities and schools.
“If you can, identify community leaders, parent leaders or neighborhood association leaders who can serve as these disaggregated hubs and provide feedback to the engagement team,” Narita said.
Several commissioners wanted to see the city engage with people the city might only sometimes hear from, citing previous situations when community engagement issues created problems. One example cited was the North Central Bike Lanes Project, which removed 200 spaces to bring in a bicycle boulevard and bicycle lanes on Humboldt Street and on Poplar and Indian avenues to connect to the recently completed North San Mateo Drive project. It received significant resistance from neighborhood residents because of the parking loss in an already crowded neighborhood. The city agreed to significant parking mitigation measures to offset the loss. The high-priority project was vital to the city’s bicycle master plan to improve connectivity to the east side of San Mateo through a west-east connection.
Commissioner Susan Rowinski asked the city to speak with neighborhoods early on during the early stages before making final decisions.
“Those businesses and property owners or renters who are going to be affected through the loss of some sort of infrastructure, they need to be brought in very early, and I think the city also needs to be very open to changing their plan based on their input,” Rowinski said.
The city received $490,000 from the Caltrans Sustainable Communities grant to fund the plan. The city hopes to have the plan ready by the end of 2023.
The City Council will discuss the Complete Streets plan at its meeting Monday, March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.