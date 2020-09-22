Snowflake, the San Mateo-based software company, made history last Wednesday when it had the largest software IPO ever.
Snowflake’s initial public offering Tuesday night was $120 a share. Its expected range was $100 to $110. As of 4 p.m. Sept. 18, it was worth $240 but dropped to $229.65 Monday.
Snowflake shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SNOW.” On the day of its debut, the company sold 28 million shares and raised nearly $3.4 billion.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company LLC, and Citigroup were the main underwriters for the offering. Salesforce, another large Bay Area cloud company, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, each bought $250 million in Snowflake stock in private placements following the IPO.
Snowflake is a cloud-based data warehousing startup. The aim of Snowflake software is the “near-infinite scalability to easily load, integrate, analyze and securely share your data.” Snowflake is a fully-managed service that is “ simple to use but can power a near-unlimited number of concurrent workloads.”
In total, Snowflake customers have more than 250 petabytes of data managed by the cloud data platform. More than 515 million data workloads run each day.
Snowflake was founded in 2012 by Marcin Zukowski, Benoit Dageville and Thierry Cruanes — all data warehousing experts. The company was founded in San Mateo and its headquarters are located on Concar Drive. The company is named Snowflake because snowflakes are “born in the cloud,” a riff on the data cloud the company utilizes, and because each snowflake is unique, just as the companies software is uniquely adapted to each user’s needs. The founders, unsurprisingly, are also skiing enthusiasts.
