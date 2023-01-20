City Manager Drew Corbett announced he plans to retire this summer from the city he has led since 2018.
San Mateo is the largest city in the county with more than 105,00 residents and more than 600 staff members. Its annual budget is $285 million. The city has gone through changes in recent years, including transitioning to a by-district council election system; the completion of the merged fire department with Foster City and Belmont into the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department; the opening of the new Borel Park; the completion of the 25th Avenue grade separation project; progression on the wastewater treatment plant; and the appointment of eight new department heads.
Corbett has served as director of emergency operations during several activations including the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve this community and I am tremendously proud of what we have achieved,” Corbett said in a press release. “None of these things could have been accomplished without our amazing city staff, and I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work with such a hard-working and dedicated group of public servants.”
The city recently went through a period of transition, with four new councilmembers being elected in November, and a tumultuous month of December in which the new council struggled to name a mayor and a fifth councilmember. The city was also hit hard by recent storms and staff fielded 1,300 calls on New Year’s Eve during a heavy rainstorm and distributed 500 tons of sand and 15,000 bags to help residents stave off flooding.
Corbett was the city’s finance director for three years and took that fiscally aware approach to his new position. The city had two revenue measures to increase its hotel tax and property transfer tax on properties sold for $10 million or more. Corbett planned his last day for the end of the fiscal year June 30. The City Council will discuss at an upcoming meeting how to approach recruiting for the next city manager and will likely engage an executive search firm to assist.
“Drew has given his heart and soul to San Mateo and we’ve been blessed every day thanks to his collaborative leadership and commitment to public service, Mayor Amourence Lee said in the release. “San Mateo is a strong organization with dedicated staff and we are well poised to continue building upon our work serving the community.”
