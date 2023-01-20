Drew Corbett

Drew Corbett

City Manager Drew Corbett announced he plans to retire this summer from the city he has led since 2018. 

San Mateo is the largest city in the county with more than 105,00 residents and more than 600 staff members. Its annual budget is $285 million. The city has gone through changes in recent years, including transitioning to a by-district council election system; the completion of the merged fire department with Foster City and Belmont into the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department; the opening of the new Borel Park; the completion of the 25th Avenue grade separation project; progression on the wastewater treatment plant; and the appointment of eight new department heads. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription