San Mateo’s mid-year budget updates show the city has higher revenue and lower expenditures for its general fund than previously anticipated, helping the city as it emerges from COVID-19 disruptions.
A Feb. 7 staff report noted total revenue is now projected at $163.1 million, a $3.6 million increase from the $159.5 million expected in the adopted 2022 to 2023 budget. Due to staff vacancies still needing to be filled, expenses decreased from $165.4 million to $161.5 million. According to a staff report, the swing means the general fund budget has a $1.6 million surplus rather than a $5.9 million deficit.
The main reason for the revenue increase is an increase in property tax in lieu of vehicle license fees. Property tax revenue went from an estimated $80.3 million to $83.4 million. Sales tax revenue and transient occupancy tax also bounced back from previous years when decimated by the COVID-19 restrictions. Sales tax revenue increased from $29.4 million to $30.3 million projected, while hotel tax estimates went from $3.2 million to $5 million projected. Hotel tax revenue reached a low point of less than $1 million from 2020 to 2021, and the current projections for revenue are not at pre-pandemic highs.
However, revenue for real property transfer tax rates decreased from $11.1 million to $9 million. City staff said high inflation and increased interest rates from banks affecting loans and mortgage rates played a role in the decrease. San Mateo voters approved Measure CC in November 2022, which increased the tax rate from 0.5% to 1.5% for properties sold or transferred of $10 million or more. The city presented its finding to the council at a Feb. 7 meeting. The council noted the tax was a volatile source of revenue that needed to be carefully managed and accounted for in future budgets, given its unpredictability.
“On an annual basis, we might not realize that amount,” Mayor Amourence Lee said. “Some years it might be more, some years it might be less.”
While there were some positives, issues like unfunded pension liability for city workers remains a concern in the long term, and the city still has not fully financially recovered from the pandemic.
The city said the $5 million in expenditures savings is due to vacancies in the Library and Parks and Recreation departments that the city hasn’t filled but plans to. Finance Director Rich Lee spoke with counterparts in other cities and said hiring challenges are being felt throughout the state.
“Every local government entity is struggling with recruitment and retention, so this is a challenge we are all looking to address collectively,” he said.
