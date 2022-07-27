A Sunnyvale gunman who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven in San Mateo in April has pleaded no contest to the crime, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Benicio Bustamante, 22, is accused of stealing $1,200 in cash and $810 worth of cigarettes, while robbing a clerk with a gun April 6 around 12:30 a.m. at 11 Laurie Meadows Drive. Bustamante allegedly ordered the clerk to lie on the ground and stomped on him, police said. Police eventually arrested him in Sunnyvale. Bustamante pleaded no contest to two counts of robbery, false imprisonment, having a loaded firearm in public and grand theft at his July 26 court date. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, with his next court date Sept. 14.
