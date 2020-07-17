A webinar held earlier this week revealed a wide variety of viewpoints among those who live and/or work in San Mateo with respect to policing in the city and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Many speakers expressed enthusiastic support for the San Mateo Police Department while close to as many expressed concerns about policing generally, with some calling to shift resources away from the department to social services and others sharing troubling experiences they’ve had with police officers in the past.
Also during the meeting, some residents criticized the Black Lives Matter movement for having ulterior motives and promulgating what they described as a false narrative about police and race in the county while others described the movement as a peaceful effort to correct unfair police practices and systemic racism.
The July 14 meeting was hosted by representatives of the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, a nonprofit communication and dispute resolution organization, as well as City Manager Drew Corbett and San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini with input from police officers Michael Haobsh and Lupe Mejia.
Throughout the meeting, moderators asked the roughly 100 people who tuned in to report their city of residence, race, age and other demographic information.
The polling found 53% of participants live in San Mateo, 15% work in the city and 28% live and work in the city while just 5% had no affiliation with the city, said Jose Lopez, a PCRC manager. About 66% of participants were aged 35 to 65 and 57% of them were white, 18% Latino/Hispanic, 4% African American, 12% Asian and 9% multiracial, Lopez said.
Several speakers who expressed support for police insisted a “silent majority” of residents share their perspective.
“Our law enforcement officers who we cherish — y’all are deflated and I can’t imagine the circumstances you’re in right now in terms of the perception across the country. Just so you know a lot of us love love love the job you do,” said resident John Aguilar, before asking what citizens can do to help police. “A majority of the citizenry love you guys and we support you.”
James Moore, who introduced himself as an African American man and who happens to be the San Mateo city librarian, praised the San Mateo Police Department, but said he and many other African American friends have experienced unfair arrests and abuse by police officers in other parts of the country.
“I think the San Mateo Police Department are a fair group. I feel safe. … I think the department is a reflection of the community and its values,” he said, but went on to share an experience growing up when a police officer arrested him for something he didn’t do and threatened him with violence. After the incident, the police department denied it happened, Moore said.
“When you have that experience, you’re always concerned. You’re always a bit worried,” Moore continued. “Good police officers — it’s a tough job — and they in my mind are heroes. But bad police officers can do such tremendous damage. They can do more damage than criminals.”
Other residents shared their experiences with San Mateo police officers.
“I personally have always had a tremendously positive experience interacting with the police department and our officers and leaders in that department, but I’m white. I’m a community leader. I’m well known,” said Kelly Moran, a former planning commissioner and president of the Bay Meadows Neighborhood Association. “I have heard from others that they have not had those positive experiences and that gives me tremendous concern.”
Moran recounted an incident in which one of her neighbors called the police on an African American man who was sitting in his vehicle while talking on the phone.
“The police came and interrupted that gentleman’s phone call and he was just trying not to disturb the people he was staying with to make a personal phone call early in the morning,” she said. “That struck me as wrong in two ways: the first is one of my neighbors called the police because there was someone sitting quietly on the phone and the second is the police responded just because someone was black sitting in a car and someone called.”
Resident Stephanie Reyes said police are being asked to do too much and wants to see alternative entities manage problems including homelessness and mental health crises. She said she’s concerned about racial disparities in policing in San Mateo County, citing studies that found Black people are eight times more likely than white people to be arrested in the county and 10 times more likely to have force used against them than white people.
“Given all of that I do support shifting resources from traditional policing and funding some of the alternatives I described as well as investing in community needs like education, affordable housing, drug treatment and mental health treatment to reduce the overall need for policing,” she said.
Divergent opinions about the Black Lives Matter movement were also expressed during the meeting. Several speakers equated the movement with Marxism based on comments they attributed to one of its founders, and cited statistics they felt have been ignored.
“In 2019, there were nine unarmed black men that were shot and killed by the police out of 50 to 60 million contacts and I don’t know how many were carrying phones, hammers or things that might reflect and look like a gun,” said a woman who wished to remain anonymous. “As far as being pulled over and roughed up, just comply and put your hands on the wheel. I’ve been doing that since I was a teenager.”
Other speakers took issue with the criticism of the movement expressed during the meeting.
“Black Lives Matter is a national movement peacefully highlighting systemic issues in our country and our community. This isn’t an organization of Marxists,” said resident James M. “The notion that a person of color has to just keep their hands on the steering wheel and be respectful — it’s a viewpoint that’s completely naive to the realities that face people of color.
“Black and brown people are actually treated differently and worse than white people for hundreds of years of systemic racism in our country,” he continued. “This is perhaps worse nationally than here in San Mateo, but even in San Mateo this treatment is apparent.”
