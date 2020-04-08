A 35-year-old San Mateo resident charged with lewd acts involving a 12-year-old girl and communicating with a minor to commit sex offenses pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
A July 20 jury trial is set for Edwinarnoldo Curruchich.
Detective Jaime Basurto of the San Mateo Police Department testified at the March 23 preliminary hearing that the girl said Curruchich was in her bedroom July 11, 2019, when he touched her inappropriately.
When Curruchich ordered her to have sexual intercourse, the girl said she would tell the police, the detective testified.
“He said he didn’t care,” Basurto recounted.
“She cried in the interview,” the detective said. “She said she trusted him.”
Curruchich told police he had sex with the youth one or two times, the detective testified.
The victim’s mother intercepted texts by Curruchich inviting the girl to join him in a parking lot for sex, according to the prosecution.
Curruchich is in custody on $900,000 bail.
