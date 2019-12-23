The year’s end brings with it another annual rise in San Mateo rents, said a recent report showing the city again grew more expensive for tenants in 2019.
Rents for one-bedroom units jumped by 2% from the same time last year, rising to $2,630, according to a recent report from online price database Zumper, while two-bedroom units over the same timeframe leaped by 10% to $3,610.
The increased costs make San Mateo the fourth most expensive in the county, behind Menlo Park, Redwood City and South San Francisco — where according to the report the region’s most aggressive annual cost hikes occurred.
For her part, Zumper rent analyst Crystal Chen said San Mateo is especially susceptible to changes in cost due to the constrained housing market, which is incapable of keeping up with demand.
“San Mateo is particularly sensitive to price fluctuations since it is such a small city, around 16 square miles, so there’s not a ton of room to build new housing,” she said in an email. “With San Mateo’s proximity to San Francisco and to the headquarters of many tech giants, the demand for housing here will remain strong, keeping rent prices high.”
Illustrating her point regarding cost fluctuations, some of San Mateo’s rents actually dropped recently according to the report which showed one-bedroom units decreased by 5% from the month prior.
The monthly dip would follow trends also seen in more expensive locales, according to the report which showed rents in Menlo Park slipped to $3,100 for one-bedroom units last month and $4,320 for two-bedroom units. Those prices amount to a 3% drop over the month, and nearly 5% drop over the year for one-bedroom units and a 3.6% drop over the month for two-bedroom units.
Similarly, Redwood City one-bedroom units dipped in price by 5% over the month and 8% over the year alike to $2,880, while two-bedroom unit costs declined 2.4% over the month to $4,070, but remained relatively flat over the year, said the report.
In stark contrast, South San Francisco’s cost of living increased precipitously over the year. One-bedroom unit rents jumped by nearly 16% to $2,790, and two-bedroom units increased by 10% to $3,810, said the report. Only Antioch, where rents remained quite low relative to the other 28 cities listed in the report, showed annual price increases in both types of units roughly at or above 10%.
Critics of online databases often claim the rates cite skew too high because they largely track new construction, which is more expensive — fueling fears that the figures offer an unrealistic portrait of a market that also includes older, cheaper units.
There is also often great variation among the prices cited in the reports. To that end, online database Apartmentlist shows much lower annual gains in San Mateo, instead suggesting the market stayed relatively flat. But Apartmentlist claimed rents are much higher in San Mateo, with one-bedroom units at $3,530 and two-bedroom units at $4,440, according to the December report. Zillow meanwhile priced one-bedroom units at $2,880 in its most recent report, with two-bedroom units tracked at $3,631 — much closer to the figures from the Zumper report.
The reports arrived as cities across the Peninsula brace for the establishment of a statewide rent control law, which will cap the amounts landlords can increase monthly fees.
Assembly Bill 1482 was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Oct. 8 and, starting Jan. 1, it will prevent landlords from raising rents by more than 5% a year plus the regional consumer price index, which is typically no more than 4%. The bill had a retroactive clause that caused all rents to freeze to the level they were on March 15, 2019, so any increase now would have to go back to that level come Jan. 1 when the law takes effect.
In anticipation of the law taking hold, some renters fear landlords are issuing eviction notices with hopes of vacating a unit and renting it again at market rate, which would assure greater profit.
For her part, Chen said Zumper does not have any data on whether the impending rent control law contributed to the rise locally. Instead, she pointed to the constrained housing market as the primary source of the increase.
And while a development boom has continued across the Peninsula for the better part of a year, Chen said the new units becoming available are doing little to push down the market’s high and rising prices.
“Though some new supply is coming available to this market, a lot of it generally tends to be more expensive since it’s new construction so instead of alleviating the demand, it continues to push rent prices up,” she said in an email.
Talking about 1482 in this context is not accurate. It only applies to big corporate landlords. For those of us who rent from rentier small landlords we get zero protection, zero predictability, and zero safety. Also, the vagueness of data shown in this article would have been wonderfully ameliorated if we had a bill like AB 724 (Wicks).
