A 27-year-old homeless man accused of violently raping a 62-year-old woman in San Mateo last week was charged by the District Attorney’s Office Thursday and his bail has been set.
Alejandro Vanegas Guevara, who is believed to have ties to Redwood City, has been charged with forcible rape, rape of an unconscious woman, forcible digital penetration and kidnapping, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Guevara faces up to life in prison if convicted and is in custody on $6 million bail.
Wagstaffe said after raping the victim Guevara knocked her unconscious and raped her a second time. Guevara then attempted to conceal the victim’s unconscious body in nearby bushes, Wagstaffe added. The victim is currently recovering from “serious injuries” in the hospital.
Guevara, who has not yet pleaded, is currently in quarantine in jail because he refused to take a COVID-19 test, Wagstaffe said. His next court date is set for Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.