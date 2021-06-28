As the San Mateo Worker Resource Center prepares to move to 171 N. Amphlett Blvd. in September, the City Council recently approving funding to nonprofit Samaritan House to help with costs.
The center is currently at 400 E. Fifth Ave. and gives workers a safe place to seek employment and offers classes and resources. Samaritan House runs it and provides food and housing resources in San Mateo County. The center is moving because an affordable housing development and public garage project called Kiku Crossing is being partially built at the site. Construction starts in late 2021 or early 2022, necessitating the move.
Laura Bent, Samaritan House chief operating officer, said it has yet to set a final move date and opening, but it wants to have everything ready at the new site by September.
"My goal is some time that first or second week of September to have everything transferred over," Bent said.
The new site is near La Hacienda Market and Highway 101 in the North Central neighborhood. Bent said the location was picked because most workers come from North Central, and Samaritan House wanted to move the center to an area close to the workers. She noted that while some workers may need to get used to the new site, she thought the location closer to most worker's homes would make it easier for visits to the center.
"The workers are excited it will be closer to the majority of them. They are looking forward to walking to the facilities," Bent said.
Bent said pre-COVID, the resource center had 200 different workers who visited on average during the week, with 45 to 50 workers per day. While work was down during the pandemic, it has picked up in the last three months.
“Workers are excited to return to work and support the community,” Bent said.
Bent said the city recognized it still needed the resource center, as San Mateo has an aging population that needs workers who have experience in painting, floor laying and other skills. Work tends to be for landscaping and housekeeping needs, with seasonal jobs and census work also popular. During the pandemic, the resource center has stayed open in a limited capacity to provide job connections and assistance for food and rent assistance.
The two-year agreement with the city of San Mateo will provide $195,000 per year to Samaritan House, with the City Council approving the funding from its general fund at its June 21 meeting. Around 80% of the budget will be for staffing, with the remaining for any materials staff need. Samaritan House will also provide about $70,000 in funding.
San Mateo Housing Manager Sandra Council said the long-standing agreement with Samaritan House has been successful since it started operating the center in 2003. She noted the center had moved workers to a safe place to find jobs and gave them more access to programs. It also offers employees a resource to contact and assurances and comfort that Samaritan House knows the workers.
“We have had very positive responses from both the workers and the job providers," Council said.
Before the worker center opened, there were lots of people in the streets along Third and Fourth avenues downtown looking for work. The large concentration caused issues with littering and concerned neighbors. Traffic safety concerns also emerged, with drivers stopping to hire workers.
"The traffic problems were quite serious, with people just stopping in the middle of the street," Council said.
She said the new center would help the overall community and ensure workers and employees have resources.
“I am confident the center will meet the needs of workers and the homeowners who need the occasional work,” Council said.
