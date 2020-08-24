Police in San Mateo on Friday seized approximately 40 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Officers with the San Mateo Police Department conducted the traffic stop at 2:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of S Norfolk Street.
The officers subsequently located the methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
Police said two suspects were arrested. Information on the suspects was not immediately available.
An investigation into the case is ongoing, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.