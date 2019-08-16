San Mateo police are seeking help to identify a man caught on camera stealing a wallet from the YMCA gym which included a credit card he used to purchase $4,000 worth of electronics.
Officers responded Monday, July 29, to a call of a theft from the YMCA at 1877 S. Grant St. where they found a victim whose locker was broken into by a thief who took his wallet. The victim’s credit card was later used to illegally purchase items from an electronics store, police said.
Police are searching for a man, approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall, and 220 pounds with short, dark hair, a full beard and medium complexion. He was last seen on surveillance footage wearing a white shirt, blue pants and brown shoes, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call officer Phoenix O’Rourke at 865-4283 or email porourke@cityofsanmateo.org.
