San Mateo police saved the life of a drug abuser by using NARCAN after he was found unresponsive from a fentanyl overdose early Monday morning at the downtown train station.
At about 7:11 a.m., San Mateo police officers responded to the downtown train station located at 2 N. B St. on reports of an unconscious person in the stairwell. Officers quickly located an unresponsive male in the stairwell who was not breathing. Acting on their training, officers recognized this to be a possible drug overdose and administered NARCAN, successfully reviving him before he was transported to a hospital, according to police.
