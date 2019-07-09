A tiring commute: A motorist was seen falling asleep at the wheel on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.
San Bruno
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit a parked vehicle before driving away on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday, July 1.
Burglary. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle and stole a backpack on Fasman Drive, it was reported at 7:19 a.m. Friday, June 28.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Whitman Way and Madison Avenue, it was reported at 6:47 a.m. Monday, June 10.
Hit-and-run. Someone in a blue Toyota Camry hit another vehicle within the previous hour at Easton and West Angus avenues, it was reported at 7:38 p.m. Monday, June 3.
Foster City
Hit-and-run. A motorist hit another vehicle before driving away on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported at 9:21 p.m. Friday, June 28.
Arrest. A Chico woman was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday, June 28.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Halyard Lane, it was reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday, June 28.
