Time for some blinds: A resident on Rollins Road in Burlingame reportedly threw water out of their window and appeared in their neighbor’s window, it was reported at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
BURLINGAME
Theft. Someone was arrested for stealing items from a supermarket on Chapin Avenue, it was reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Brandishing a weapon. An elderly person brandished a knife at people on Broadway and Laguna Avenue, it was reported at 6:31 p.m. on Monday, July 6.
Trespassing. A person threw chairs in a hotel lobby on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 1:37 a.m. Sunday, July 5.
Robbery. A resident at Loma Vista Drive and Hillsdale Lane confronted a person stealing from a vehicle and was sprayed with pepper spray, it was reported at 9:24 a.m. Sunday, July 5.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone on Muir Way gave computer scammers access to their checking account, it was reported at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Animal call. A baby deer’s head was stuck in an iron gate on Lincoln Avenue, it was reported at 6:56 a.m. Sunday, July 4.
Disturbance. Someone was throwing items and kicking another person in a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:31 a.m. Thursday, July 2.
Vandalism. A person smashed a window on Adelaide Way, it was reported at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.