San Mateo police are investigating a string of home burglaries in the area. Three homes were targeted early morning on Sunday and Monday around the Parkside neighborhood east of Highway 101, according to police.
The suspects broke into the homeowners’ cars and used the garage remote control to get inside the home. The cars were left both locked and unlocked, according to police.
San Mateo police are reminding residents to secure their homes properly by keeping all doors and windows locked, and manually securing garage doors as they continue investigating these burglaries.
Anyone with information can contact detective Ed Han at 522-7664 or ehan@cityofsanmateo.org.
