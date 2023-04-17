A man was robbed at gunpoint in the City of San Mateo Friday morning.
Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 1900 block of S. El Camino Real at about 9:19 a.m., where the victim explained that he had been robbed by two armed men wearing ski masks, police said.
