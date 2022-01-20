San Mateo police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Hillsdale Shopping Center parking lot yesterday evening and emphasized there is no threat to the public.
At about 5:34 p.m., police were called to the location on the report of a shooting. Initial reports indicate a man was shot in the chest. Police sent out a notice that they are determining how the shooting took place.
The victim is in stable condition.
