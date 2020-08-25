Two homes were burglarized on the west side of San Mateo Friday night and police believe the suspects also hit additional homes in Belmont at the same time.
At about 9:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, police said thieves entered the two residences from the backyard of two homes on the 4000 blocks of Wooster and Highview drives and valuables were stolen before they fled the area, escaping south before officers arrived to the sound of alarms and accompanying security cameras, according to police.
The San Mateo Police Department is actively working this investigation and seeking to capture the young men responsible. Anyone with surveillance or any information is encouraged to call San Mateo Police Dispatch at (650) 522-7700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
