A man called the San Mateo Police Department just before noon Sunday and told it he had just shot his neighbor.
Allen Carl Runchey, 57 of San Mateo, called police to say he shot his neighbor at a mobile home park in the area of Fashion Island Blvd and South Norfolk Street.
Officers responded to the scene and found a 57-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. CPR was administered and the victim was transported to a local trauma center where he underwent surgery.
He succumbed to his injuries, however.
A preliminary investigation indicated the two men had been involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
Runchey was taken in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
