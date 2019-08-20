A man who barricaded himself then trapped in his attic on the 100 block of Sycamore Avenue in San Mateo Monday was safely taken into custody after seven hours, according to police.
At about 9:54 a.m., San Mateo police were called to the location on a welfare check on a suicidal subject. While there, the man barricaded himself in the attic and prevented officers from entering. Crisis intervention trained patrol officers and crisis negotiators responded and initiated negotiations. Firefighters assisted to gain access to the space and the man was taken into custody after surrendering. He was taken to a hospital for a 72-hour mental health evaluation, according to police.
