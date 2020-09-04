San Mateo’s police chief this week unveiled new policies and training programs aimed at enhancing his department’s response to mental health crises.
The San Mateo Police Department is working to acquire its own licensed mental health clinician to respond to calls for service, Police Chief Ed Barberini said during a City Council meeting Tuesday.
Two new training programs, including one for interacting with those suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia and another on “mindfulness and resiliency” are also in the works, he said.
The department is working with the county’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to procure the clinician, who would be available to respond for service along with police officers during peak call hours.
“We see tremendous value in this both in the manner in which calls are handled and for immediate follow-up in hopefully reducing the calls for service we receive involving folks suffering some type of crisis or mental health issue in the field,” Barberini said.
Barberini said the current approach in which officers respond to the same mental health crises, deal with the immediate situation and move on to the next call “doesn’t close the loop.”
“If we have a mental health clinician, that level of expertise by that clinician combined with the police officers’ familiarity and ability to keep the situation safe we think will result in a more effective and I think exciting way we can deal with these issues,” Barberini said. “We can get out there in a timely manner and we can leverage the experience and expertise of both disciplines to be pretty effective.”
Drawing a contrast to the existing countywide San Mateo Assessment and Referral Team (SMART), Barberini said the clinician will only available more often in part because he or she will only be working in San Mateo. The clinician will also attend briefings and provide more expertise than SMART medics, he said.
Councilmembers and residents applauded the new approach.
“I feel like what you’re presenting to us is a reflection of really good listening and really pushing the boundaries of best practices,” said Councilwoman Amourence Lee.
Valerie, a resident who did not provide a last name, also appreciated the addition of a clinician, but said they should be available 24 hours a day “because people can’t really schedule their crises.”
Valerie also said intellectual and developmental disabilities, particularly autism spectrum disorders are a “hidden disability to police but have a huge impact on the evolution of any kind of encounter.”
“I’d plead for the need for a mental health clinician who also has expertise, experience with and interest in [the above disorders] because these folks can experience destabilizing crises,” she said.
“It’s a wide spectrum of abilities and each individual is unique,” she continued. “But what isn’t unique is difficulty in navigating encounters in conventional, expected and often required ways based on their disability, which can be a very confusing component to law enforcement, which has to make quick decisions.”
As for new training programs, Barberini said the department will continue to include de-escalation and bias awareness into all components of the training plan.
He’s also introducing training provided by the Alzheimer’s Association that will educate officers in best practices to interacting with those suffering from that disease.
“We’ve already had a few officers go through the training and they found it productive,” he said.
A new mindfulness and resiliency training is also in the beginning stages. Barberini said he implemented such a program in the San Bruno Police Department when he was its chief and said “people thought I was nuts.”
“It’s an out-of-the-box approach to law enforcement training. It focuses on a level of awareness and emotional intelligence that we don’t always see in police training. It goes deeper than our traditional training,” he said. “It focuses on better individuals — better spouses, better friends, better parents — with the end result of making them better police officers.
“It’ll take a workforce that has a really good understanding and relationship with the community and make it that much better,” he continued. “My belief is it’s going to be more of the norm going forward.”
