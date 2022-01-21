As the San Mateo Police Department implements new programs to increase public transparency and accountability, Chief Ed Barberini in 2022 is prioritizing addressing traffic and gun violence and increasing public information programs.
Traffic and pedestrian safety remain a concern for the police coming out of the pandemic. San Mateo saw a steady increase in pedestrian-related traffic collisions in the years before COVID-19. San Mateo from 2015-2020 had 216 pedestrian-related traffic collisions, with 178 being the driver’s fault and 38 the pedestrians’. There were 49 collisions in 2019, the highest since 2015, and a 104% increase from 2016 numbers of 24. In the past year, Barberini has revamped the traffic unit to focus on traffic-related concerns, as he expects traffic issues to increase. He is exploring adding two more officers assigned to its six-person traffic unit to increase enforcement and effectiveness. His focus is on enforcement and having officers present in areas with high collision and complaint records.
“Traffic is the big one. As we get out of COVID, I think everyone realizes we forgot how bad traffic was, and we are feeling it again. So, in the next year, we are looking at how we can conduct traffic enforcement and how we can be strategic about it,” Barberini said.
Barberini said addressing gun violence crimes in San Mateo will be a high priority moving forward. He is also concerned about the potential increase in auto burglaries and property crimes as people return to work.
“Our residents’ personal safety is our first priority, and our goal here would be to address anything that could lead to any kind of violence, especially if there are firearms involved,” Barberini said.
Over the next year, the chief plans to introduce officer training around bias and de-escalation, technology improvements for public outreach, more data transparency and additional officers to deal with traffic. Last year, the City Council prioritized police accountability and transparency and expanded mental health and social services, incentivizing more police programs and services. The department in 2021 increased data transparency efforts to the public, added mental health clinicians to police responses and worked on community relations, with plans for more in 2022. The department has not finalized any programs, but most center around giving the public more information.
The department is exploring using a program called CueHit to improve public survey response rates. Most survey responses from people who interacted with police during a call are by mail with a poor response rate. The new program from CueHit will target responses online or through text. It will also allow people who file a police report to track an investigation’s status and resolution.
“I’m not saying we can accomplish this, but this is a goal of mine, is for folks to have a tracking system similar to a UPS package or a FedEx package,” Barberini said.
Officers will soon have access to a live 911 program, allowing an officer in the field to listen but not participate in 911 calls to dispatch, like during calls for mental health services. Barberini hopes providing more context and information about the situation will help ensure better outcomes.
“No matter how well a dispatcher relays information from the caller to the officer, there is really nothing like understanding who you are talking to or what the sense is of that type of caller. Being able to listen to that will give them a better idea of what they are walking into,” Barberini said.
He is interested in having a location dashboard for the public showing where officers are in the field and what they are doing in response to calls for service. While it would be slightly delayed and avoid specifics, it would be a tool to update residents on neighborhood issues.
“I would like to find a way to be able to give some generic information about where officers are and what they are doing without compromising officer safety or public safety or privacy,” Barberini said.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.