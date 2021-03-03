A 27-year veteran with the San Mateo police department, Capt. Dave Norris was named to lead the Menlo Park force as police chief, it was announced Tuesday.
Norris is set to take the helm March 22. He takes over for interim chief Dave Spiller, who was named to the position after former chief Dave Bertini said in June he would step down at the end of July, unexpectedly announcing the city needed a “fresh start.”
Norris brings a breadth of experience in field training, narcotics and vice, criminal investigations and youth services. He also led investigations in gang crimes, officer-involved critical incidents and homicides. He oversaw patrol and support services divisions as captain and also served as interim chief. He also established the foundation and pushed forward the highly regarded San Mateo police Community and Media Relations program.
“I am proud to work in a county where police departments prioritize our connection with our community and our ability to work collaboratively with our communities and each other. It was incredibly important to me to take on a responsibility like police chief locally. I’m excited to get to know the people who live, work and play here in Menlo Park and the dedicated professionals who serve this community,” Norris said in a prepared statement.
