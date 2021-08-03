The San Mateo Planning Commission critiqued three potential draft land use and transportation circulation alternatives for the city’s General Plan update last week, with several commissioners declaring the alternatives the right range of potential development change options moving forward.
“I do believe that the three different alternatives do represent an area where we can, using A, B or C, we can create some type of hybrid model in between those three alternatives to create a representative range that can work for everyone,” Planning Commission Chair Ramiro Maldonado said.
Commissioner Ellen Mallory also believed the alternatives were a good representation.
“Is it a representative range of alternatives? I think it is. I think it ranges from the moderate to the very high density, and it is probably going to fall somewhere in the middle,” Mallory said.
At its July 27 meeting, the Planning Commission reviewed three draft alternatives that focused on different approaches to future growth, land-use changes, and transportation and circulation improvements. The alternatives will guide changes to the General Plan land use map, a document guiding what can be built, where and at what intensity or density.
Alternative A proposes the least change and the lowest residential growth. Alternative B has the second-highest residential growth and spreads it more evenly across potential redevelopment areas. Alternative C had the highest residential growth and concentrated change, including near transit areas near the rail corridor and downtown. Alternative A’s traffic circulation options prioritize pedestrian corridors and improvements to challenging intersections, traffic calming and safety improvements near highway on-ramps and suggests a potential two-block pedestrian-only street downtown. Alternative B improves transit access by adding an east-west transit connection to the Hillsdale Caltrain Station, prioritizes high-occupancy vehicle lanes and adds bus rapid transit improvements to El Camino Real. Alternative C emphasizes a pedestrian-focused, car-light space downtown.
A suggested preferred scenario based on all three alternatives would create a single map based on mixing different ideas. No decision would be made until an evaluation is complete and shared with the community.
The input was part of the 2040 General Plan process scheduled for final approval in 2023. It provides a vision for how the city will look and change in the coming years. It calls for a “vibrant, livable, diverse and healthy community that respects the quality of its neighborhoods, fosters a flourishing economy, is committed to equity, and is a leader in environmental sustainability.”
All three alternatives are based on 10 study areas for consideration approved by the council. Study areas have the potential to experience land-use changes over the next 20 years, often near transit, aging or vacant buildings or areas with potential redevelopment property.
Commissioner Seema Patel wanted to consider alternatives for transit areas that maximize density to meet future city’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation cycle number increases.
“Whether that is high-density mixed-use or high-density residential, we’ve got three Caltrain stations in San Mateo, and we have an opportunity to have a huge positive environmental impact by putting housing near that public transit,” Patel said.
Mallory talked about more moderate options and was worried about high-priced, high-density buildings and if people would move into them at the expensive market rate. She noted the Bay Meadows area had a hard time keeping the retailers in the mixed-use areas.
“High-density housing is a great way to house people if that’s the kind of housing they want. But what we are seeing in the city right now is that people don’t want to live in high-density housing. They want to live in houses,” Mallory said.
Commissioner John Ebneter wanted to protect some areas for service and light industrial for resident use. He also stressed the need to set city policy to ensure the best possible outcome. He cited the Bay Meadows area, where he felt building the commercial areas before housing was a mistake.
“We are not going to be able to do this again. We’ve got to get it right now. We’ve got to take on the challenges to make sure that we can do that,” Ebneter said.
He suggested addressing environmental issues and long-term sustainability, as some proposed development areas are prone to sea level rise and storm surges. He said there was exposure on the Bayside and a lack of protection at the sewage treatment plant.
“We are putting the cart in front of the horse without looking at the environmental component concurrently. We know we’ve got exposures,” Ebneter said.
Vice Chair Margaret Williams favored exceptions for historic buildings in the downtown core because of their value to the city.
“If we do value historical buildings, I feel that that is an important aspect that we should make a stronger statement about that. We should define that more clearly and come up with a more clear designation for our property owners for our General Plan so that we can then have an exception for historical buildings,” Williams said.
Community feedback has varied from adding more development to not, buffers between residential and commercial zones, consideration of traffic impacts, protection of historic resources and adding more space and parks.
At a Draft Alternatives Virtual Workshop in May, survey research found 77% of people attending were property owners, while 12% were renters, who make up around 46% of households in San Mateo. Around 42% work in San Mateo, 27% were business owners and 15% were visitors.
In response to questions about more public outreach, Community Development Department Director Christina Horrisberger stressed that the city had not finished outreach. The City Council has asked for targeted outreach toward groups like renters, non-native English speakers and lower-income residents.
She made clear the city itself was not building developments but allowing zoning for it to happen.
“We are creating the zoning where it doesn’t currently exist for different uses to take place that reflects what we hear from the community as we move forward. There will be change that takes place over time, but it will happen naturally,” Horrisberger said.
