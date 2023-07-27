The San Mateo City Council has passed zoning code changes that will streamline the review process for the Planning Commission and city during the development application process.
The changes would provide a more streamlined path for smaller, less complicated city projects to save time and money while still keeping ultimate City Council oversight. The changes allow for more exemptions during the review process and require fewer public hearings before the Planning Commission, while city staff zoning administrators would have more discretion in modifying project requirements. The changes will better define building height limitations and exemptions in the zoning code. The city has a height and density restriction due to Measure Y, a voter-approved ordinance passed in 2020. Building height exemptions will include roof gardens, antennas by a public agency, HVAC systems, solar equipment, cooling towers, Americans with Disability Act improvements and historic preservation improvements.
