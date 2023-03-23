The city of San Mateo is providing $150,000 to community members who experienced financial impacts and damage from the New Year’s Eve series of extreme storms through its Winter Storm Damage Relief Fund.
San Mateo residents, businesses and property owners experiencing damage from the extreme storms between Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 12 can now apply for up to $5,000 in assistance for expenses not already covered by insurance or other sources.
The city is partnering with the nonprofit Samaritan House to administer the fund.
The application period is open March 22 through April 21 after which recipients will be chosen by lottery.
Covered expenses can include personal property damage, minor or major repairs, clean up or mold remediation costs, expenses incurred due to displacement and other expenses.
The $150,000 in funds contributed by the city is in addition to the $60,000 that was privately donated through a GoFundMe campaign led by Mayor Amourence Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.