San Mateo updated its policy on the installation of permanent outdoor markers on public spaces, providing more criteria on the location, design and approval process of plaques and signs celebrating sites and properties of historical value and interest.
“I generally support it. We have a historical downtown, and it’s very unique,” Mayor Eric Rodriguez said.
The city’s updated ordinance policy establishes objective criteria and guidance for marker and sign approval for the public to follow when applying for a site’s commemoration. The markers celebrate places of significant interest to San Mateo’s culture and history on public thoroughfares like streets and sidewalks. The policy does not affect art installations or markers in city parks, buildings or on private property.
While the updated policy would allow markers on public thoroughfares, the city is encouraging anyone interested in commemorating a site to install a marker within private property when feasible.
To be considered, a site would have to meet the criteria of significant contribution to San Mateo’s heritage, not currently marked and not eligible for state or national registry. The marker would have to be within a public right of way controlled by the city, conform to all requirements and is privately funded or will receive public funding. The city would also be involved with the overall design process on inscription, images and graphics used. The inscriptions would only allow for widely-acknowledged historical facts. All final marker designs will be reviewed by the city and need council approval, and it retains the right to reject proposals. The city would have ownership of the marker once installed. It would be responsible for overseeing the installation and reasonable maintenance.
San Mateo also considered First Amendment concerns and found markers and other messages installed by the city on public property are considered “government speech” and not subject to First Amendment considerations.
The City Council first discussed the issue in 2020 when the San Mateo Parks Foundation asked for a commemoration for the former Ching Lee Laundry, the oldest Chinese laundry in the nation, before it closed in 2016. The foundation asked for a marker in the public right-of-way at First Avenue and Claremont Street to commemorate the business’ history, which the council approved. The proposed marker would measure 36 inches by 24 inches and be made of porcelain enamel printed on 16-gauge steel. The above-ground plaque would include images and text outlining the history of the business and its significance. It is proposed to be across the street from the former Ching Lee Laundry at 420 First Ave. The City Council approved a marker commemoration for Ching Lee at its 2020 meeting but did not set a uniform policy for markers, leading to the updated ordinance Monday.
The City Council passed the ordinance unanimously at its March 15 meeting. Councilwoman Diane Papan, during the meeting, said she was glad the ordinance proposed allows the council to fill in additional criteria and information later as issues emerge.
“I am pleased with the structure of it,” Papan said.
