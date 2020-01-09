A draft climate action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in San Mateo won high praise Monday from City Council members who said they’re proud of the document.
“It’s a great plan,” said Councilman Rick Bonilla.
The city’s existing climate document was adopted in 2015.
“Great strides have been made,” Bonilla said. “We’ve done well.”
Mayor Joe Goethals said at the council study session that the draft plan will go before the city Planning Commission and then return to the City Council.
Deputy Mayor Eric Rodriguez spoke about how some of the most depressing news involves global climate change. Every individual and country has to act, he said.
Alan Mattlage, a member of the San Mateo County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, told the council that the action section of the draft plan “looks really good.”
PlaceWorks Inc. has a $127,225 contract with the city to update the climate plan.
The city’s existing plan identified emission reductions and strategies to achieve state recommended targets.
Kathy Kleinbaum, assistant city manager, said the draft plan also provides targets, sets goals and suggests approaches — including for buildings in San Mateo.
“We’ll be encouraging residents to go electric,” Kleinbaum said. “That doesn’t mean we’ll be mandating electric.”
San Mateo’s emissions have declined from 660,600 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2005 to 541,960 in 2017, a decrease of 18%, according to a city staff report.
San Mateo buildings used less electricity and relied on electricity from much cleaner sources — and though driving in San Mateo increased in 2017 from 2005, cars became 18% cleaner and caused another decline in emissions, the report said.
Councilman Bonilla spoke Monday about the importance of adding charging stations for electric vehicles. He cited concerns of drivers about being unable to charge vehicles.
“People have range anxiety,” he said.
In other business, the council at its regular session approved a $3 million contract to add a mile of bike lanes and reduce traffic lanes on North San Mateo Drive as part of a road diet project.
An additional traffic signal, enhanced striping and extending curbs further into the street to make pedestrians more visible are also part of the “sustainable street” proposal.
