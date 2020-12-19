San Mateo police who responded to the report of a man not breathing on the 100 block of 24th Avenue last Sunday night were able to revive him through three doses of NARCAN and get him the medical help he needed.
Just before midnight Dec. 13, police were called to the scene and arrived within 60 seconds. They quickly located the man and recognized the overdose. Officers are trained to detect an opioid emergency and equipped with NARCAN, a nasal spray designed to counteract the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose, according to police.
If you know someone suffering from substance abuse and need resources, our phenomenal partners at Star Vista San Mateo County are ready to talk 24/7 on their crisis hotline at (650) 579-0350 or visit https://goo.gl/AtQVxG.
