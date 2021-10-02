San Mateo narrowed options for its preliminary district election map as the city transitions from its current at-large system, with the council preferring map three that has broad community support and keeps Marina Lagoon neighborhoods together.
“My strong preference is for map three. I would be very happy to focus on this map and get it right,” Councilmember Amourence Lee said, citing the vast community support for option three.
Map three features five districts. District A includes neighborhoods of South Shoreview, Shoreline Park, Parkside, Mariners Island, Bridgepointe, Edgewater Isle, Westshore, Los Prados and partially North Shoreview. District B would represent Foothill Terrace, Country Club Heights, College Heights, Laurelwood, Northwest Hillsdale, Southwest Hillsdale, Northeast Hillsdale, Southeast Hillsdale and partially 25th Avenue. District C includes San Mateo Park, Baywood, Baywood Knolls, Aragon, Hayward Park, partially San Mateo Heights and partially 25th Avenue. District D would have Central, Sunnybrae, Nineteenth Avenue Park, Fiesta Gardens, Bay Meadows, San Mateo Village and Lauriedale. District E encompasses Shoreline, North Central, the Central Business District and parts of San Mateo Heights and North Shoreview.
The Sept. 30 meeting focused on refining the district map and what neighborhoods would be in each district. Districts would likely be of equal size of people and area. The council previously decided to focus on having five districts.
San Mateo in June decided to transition to district elections from its current at-large system after receiving a letter alleging its current system violates the California Voting Rights Act, with other cities throughout the Peninsula also receiving letters at various times. The current at-large system means all San Mateo residents vote on councilmembers. A district-based election will divide the city into separate districts, with voters in each district choosing someone from that area. Voters will now only pick one councilmember instead of the five previously allowed.
The council considered three options, with map three gaining majority favor. Map one would have kept Shoreline, North Shoreview, Shoreline Park, South Shoreview, Parkside, Mariners Island and Bridgepointe together, forming an entire district east of Highway 101. North Central and Central would have stayed together, as would Hillsdale, 25th Avenue and Laurelwood. The plan would have partially split the neighborhoods of Aragon and the Central Business District. Map two, dividing four neighborhoods, was unanimously discarded by the council.
Mayor Eric Rodriguez strongly favored map three and wanted to group residents with shared interests and issues, like making sure residents in the lagoon areas were together. He also thought it kept neighborhoods together around transit station areas like Central, Sunnybrae and Fiesta Gardens.
“I agree with the vast majority of emails we received and speakers that map three by far is the best. It keeps all of the residents with interests tied to the lagoon together,” Rodriguez said.
Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla thought map one had too many neighborhoods splits. He favored map three because it kept lagoon area communities together. He asked to see recently submitted public-created maps also considered in a final option.
“The only one I can recommend today is three, and I suggest we look at some of the other ones that have been submitted and try and come up with at least one or two other maps that should be able to be in the running,” Bonilla said.
The majority of the public also voiced support for map three, allowing areas like North Central and North Shoreview to stay together and to keep Sunnybrae and Fiesta Gardens together due to similar issues. The council and community wanted to keep neighborhoods together.
Councilmember Diane Papan suggested keeping an open mind on map one. She liked that the Shoreview and North Shoreview area was mapped together given similar issues. She thought the Central and North Central neighborhoods could also benefit from being grouped.
“When I looked at map number one, I saw a lot more valuable to it by keeping those really big Shoreline districts together. A lot of that is based on my experience of what I have been dealing with in my service on the Flood and Sea Level Rise Board,” Papan said.
Lee thought having two councilmembers who represent the shoreline communities would be strategic for representation.
“It’s a strong consideration when it takes at least two councilmembers to agendize anything. I think that for that reason, I hope the folks who have concerns about crossing the freeway and grouping together North Central and North Shoreview can see there could be an advantage there,” Lee said.
Staff and consultants will now consider minor adjustments to map three based on council requests. These include moving the Foothill Terrace neighborhood into District C, unifying 25th Avenue into District B and grouping San Mateo Heights with North Central.
The council will complete the process by Nov. 15, with a series of five public hearings on the process. There will be two workshops Oct. 2, one is in Spanish at 9:30 a.m. at Congregational Church, 225 Tilton Ave., the other is 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, 2645 Alameda de las Pulgas. The next public hearing is Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Go to cityofsanmateo.org/4537/District-Elections for more information.
