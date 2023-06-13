San Mateo Community Development Department Director Christina Horrisberger has been named interim city manager to replace the retiring Drew Corbett in July as the city looks to fill the position permanently.
Horrisberger will become interim city manager starting July 1 until a new city manager is appointed. The city manager is one of two appointments made by the City Council and is responsible for daily operations and overseeing the 10 city departments and 600 staff. Horrisberger joined the city almost four years ago and served as the Community Development Department deputy director until 2020, when she became director and replaced Kohar Kojayan. She previously was a senior planner in Alameda County and an associate planner in Foster City. Horrisberger will get a monthly salary of $23,655 for a yearly salary of $283,860.
Corbett announced his retirement in January, and his last day of employment is June 30. A new city manager is not expected to be appointed before his last day. Corbett recommended the City Council appoint Horrisberger following direction from the council to recommend a current department head to serve as interim, according to a city staff report.
Corbett has been in the position since 2018. He had previously been the city’s assistant city manager and finance director. During his time with the city, he is credited with leading the city through its transition to a by-district council election system, starting operations of the joint San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, and appointing eight new department heads. The council voted to approve Horrisberger for the position at its June 5 meeting.
San Mateo Assistant City Manager Kathy Kleinbaum is also leaving her role as number two with the city to take a new role as Belmont’s new assistant city manager, the city of Belmont announced in a press release Monday. Kleinbaum will join the city in August following a nationwide search. Kleinbaum has previously served as a senior project manager with the city of Oakland Redevelopment Agency and as the economic development manager of Los Altos. While with San Mateo, she helped draft the city’s first Climate Action Plan, adopted a local minimum wage ordinance and worked on the Kiku Crossing affordable housing development.
“I have witnessed Belmont’s inspired forward-thinking, and I’m excited to be a part of advancing the city’s strategic vision in a meaningful way for the Belmont community,” Kleinbaum said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to the potential of Belmont and joining such a dedicated and innovative professional team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.