San Mateo Community Development Department Director Christina Horrisberger has been named interim city manager to replace the retiring Drew Corbett in July as the city looks to fill the position permanently.

Horrisberger will become interim city manager starting July 1 until a new city manager is appointed. The city manager is one of two appointments made by the City Council and is responsible for daily operations and overseeing the 10 city departments and 600 staff. Horrisberger joined the city almost four years ago and served as the Community Development Department deputy director until 2020, when she became director and replaced Kohar Kojayan. She previously was a senior planner in Alameda County and an associate planner in Foster City. Horrisberger will get a monthly salary of $23,655 for a yearly salary of $283,860.

