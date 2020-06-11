The latest round of design changes made to the massive mixed-use Concar Passage development proposal in San Mateo elicited largely positive reviews at a Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners and those who spoke during public comment praised applicant California Coastal Properties for heeding community input by increasing the open space acreage, adding affordable residential units and reducing the mass of the buildings. The 961-unit proposal, one of the largest the city has seen in decades, was last reviewed by the commission in 2018.
“This project has transformed itself over the last few years into truly a world class looking project,” said Commissioner John Ebneter. “The architectural changes are striking. There’s no comparison in my mind to what they were.”
The proposed architecture was generally applauded during the meeting, though several aesthetic concerns were expressed. And one member of the public said many in the surrounding neighborhoods still feel the development proposal is too large, though conceded the latest design changes are an improvement.
“I can’t deny it looks better than it did. … But I still feel like this is too big of a project on this corner. It’s already affecting the neighbors,” said resident Barbara Niss, adding there are hundreds of other residential units in the pipeline in the area.
“I’m very concerned about the size,” Niss continued. “Although I appreciate the developer took into account look and aesthetic they did not address this issue at all for us and it was the primary issue the neighborhood brought up.”
Located on 14.5 acres on Concar Drive between South Grant and South Delaware streets, the proposal includes 852 market rate units and 109 affordable units. Of the affordable units, 73 units are reserved for those earning low incomes and 38 units are for those earning moderate incomes.
The proposal also includes about 40,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, a child care facility accommodating 70 children, a total of 1,328 parking spaces and 3 acres of publicly accessible open space with an arts plaza and park plaza in the center of the development.
The existing buildings will be torn down, and the Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven and Peninsula Ballet Theatre will be included in the new development, with Trader Joe’s remaining open throughout construction. A food hall and additional restaurant space are also part of the project.
The most significant change made to the proposal since 2018 was the elimination of a series of buildings that were four- to five-story parking structures wrapped by apartment units, said Pieter Berger, a designer with MVE Architects.
“We took away those wrapped buildings and actually introduced subterranean podium parking so the parking is completely screened from view,” he said. Doing so allowed his team to increase the open space, add the plazas, expand the courtyards scattered throughout the site and “loosen up a lot of the massing.”
Five “distinct yet compatible” architectural styles are proposed for the six three- and four-story buildings included in the proposal, according to project plans. The proposed architectural styles were largely praised by the commission.
“The variety of materials and the breakup of the way the design of the facades are done really worked together nicely,” said Commissioner Margaret Williams. “It’s tailored and sophisticated in many of the palettes and the detail of the buildings — they’re not huge monolithic things, they’re broken down.”
Vice Chair Ellen Mallory said she liked all but two of the proposed styles, which she criticized for being “too boxy, kind of industrial looking” and also “stark on a natural palette.”
Mallory also expressed concerns about the materials used for a roundabout in the middle of the project site because she said it doesn’t look like a road and could be dangerous. The rest of her comments were supportive of the project as proposed.
“What’s really great about this spot is it’s really big and gives us an opportunity to get a fresh, new community. … And it’s all cohesive,” she said. “It is really large, but I think it’s really, really well done and I’m very impressed with the way it’s come about.”
Finally, the project proposes various bicycle and pedestrian improvements, potentially including class 4 bike lanes, which are separated from cars, on Delaware and Grant streets as well as Concar Drive.
That component of the project was especially exciting to longtime resident Adam Lorraine, who spoke during public comment.
“I just want to praise the project as we see it today and particularly the class 4 bike lanes around this project are amazing. This is huge,” he said. “[The bike lanes] are going to benefit all of San Mateo, not to mention anyone who gets off at Hayward Park Caltrain. All of these people are going to get a significant public benefit out of these bike improvements.
He continued: “It also shows a commitment from the applicant and the city working in partnership to actually reducing traffic congestion that could come as a result of the added units and commercial in this project.”
The development will be subject to a public hearing later this summer for final Planning Commission approval.
