An East Palo Alto resident shot a man Monday in the parking lot of La Hacienda Market in San Mateo when the victim backed out of a deal to buy a half-pound of marijuana for $700, prosecutors say.
Jose Antonio Longino, 21, and co-defendant Dania Juarez, 19, also of East Palo Alto, pleaded not guilty Thursday in San Mateo County Superior Court. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 15.
The 20-year-old victim, shot in the leg, was treated at Stanford Hospital and released with the bullet still in his leg, prosecutors said.
Officers saw Juarez in the suspect vehicle in East Palo Alto, said prosecutors. She jumped out of the car with a black duffel bag and ran after a high-speed pursuit that ended in Fremont, prosecutors said.
Officers said they found in the duffel bag the half-pound of marijuana and stolen 9 mm handgun modified from semi-automatic to fully automatic, according to prosecutors.
Juarez was released Thursday on supervised own recognizance over the prosecution’s objection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.