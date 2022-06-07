A San Mateo man accused of shooting his brother in the head over an argument has been given probation and credit for about a year of prison time, the San Mateo County DA’s Office said.
Carlos Joel Colon, 32, is accused of shooting his brother in their residence on North Claremont Street on Christmas Eve in 2021 because the two got in an argument over Colon’s methamphetamine use, the DA’s Office said.
Colon allegedly pulled a handgun out in anger and shot his brother once, causing a 4-inch-long, half-inch-wide laceration to his forehead. Colon then fled, with his brother eventually admitting to police that Colon shot him, the DA’s Office said.
Colon was arrested after going back to the residence the next day, with police finding blood on his shoes and shirt, the DA’s Office said.
The brother survived.
On June 6, Colon pleaded no contest to discharging a firearm, the DA’s Office said. He received credit for just under a year in prison and got over a year of supervised probation. His next court date is Aug. 5 for restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.