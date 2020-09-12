A San Mateo man pleaded no contest Friday to two felonies for attacking multiple woman in separate incidents on the Foster City Pedway last summer, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Bryan Kennis Lopez-Cruz, 19, pleaded no contest to attempted robbery and sexual battery and faces a maximum two years in prison. He’ll be sentenced in October.
On July 30, 2019, Lopez-Cruz displayed a cellphone with the message “Shut up or you will die” to a 20-year-old woman whose bicycle he blocked along the Foster City Pedway, prosecutors said.
On Aug. 31, 2019, Lopez-Cruz attacked a 19-year-old victim riding her bicycle on the same pedway. Two days later, he attacked a 23-year-old at the same location. He used his bicycle to knock the woman into the bushes, punched her in the face, grabbed her wrists and, while holding her down, grabbed her buttocks and genital area through her clothing, prosecutors said.
