A driver accused of injuring another driver in San Mateo while intoxicated has pleaded no contest to felony drunk driving and will serve 60 days in jail and three years probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Jon Cames Jr. faced upwards of 14 years in jail before pleading no contest before an upcoming jury trial assignment Friday, the DA’s Office said. The incident occurred on South Claremont Street Feb. 7, 2018, when Cames allegedly tried to pass the victim on the left side but crashed into the victim’s vehicle.
The victim suffered a broken nose, and Cames was arrested for DUI after showing signs of alcohol intoxication, the DA’s Office said. Cames will next appear in court Aug. 26.
