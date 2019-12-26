Carlos Crivsterna, on probation for arson when arrested on suspicion of setting three new fires in San Mateo, will be arraigned Jan. 7 and faces more than 10 years in prison if convicted.
San Mateo police arrested Cristerna, 22, on Nov. 19 after he allegedly set a trash can on fire at the Caltrain station, burned a cardboard pallet at the nearby Mi Rancho market on B Street and set fire to a mop in the downtown parking garage.
Cristerna was on probation after he and a second resident of San Mateo had walked around the city setting trash can fires March 21-22.
One of the fires went up the outside wall of a building on Second Avenue that houses the Vitalant Blood Donation Center. Cristerna was ordered to pay $41,539 restitution to the blood center.
He is in custody on $150,000 bail.
