A San Mateo man who shot his gun in a Belmont bar could serve a maximum of five years in state prison after pleading no contest Monday, Aug. 1, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Christian Spremich, 32, was intoxicated at Chris’ New Harbor Bar on Harbor Boulevard with his girlfriend when Spremich got into an argument with another man who was talking to his girlfriend. After some of the friends attempted to pull Spremich away from the man, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim asked if the gun was real and Spremich put the gun to his stomach and said, “What are you going to do about it?” The victim and his friend grabbed the gun when Spremich pushed the victim and a struggle ensued between the men resulting in the gun firing off a round into the jukebox. The victim obtained the gun, removed the bullets and handed it empty to the girlfriend. Both Spremich and his girlfriend fled, detectives obtained a search warrant and found the handgun at his residence, according to the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.