A 53-year-old San Mateo man is in custody on $130,000 bail on charges alleging he called the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office’s Millbrae substation several times in May, June and July and threatened to burn the station down, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Chris Tagunicar was already facing felony vandalism charges when he allegedly made harassing calls to the Sheriff’s Office’s Millbrae substation in May and again on July 10, when he spoke with an employee of the Sheriff’s Office and told her he would burn the building down and no deputies or sergeants would be left standing, according to prosecutors. Tagunicar allegedly also called the Burlingame Police Department in May with harassing language and was charged in April of felony vandalism for kicking in the door of a San Mateo apartment building after his landlord evicted him, according to prosecutors.
When he appeared in court Friday, the county’s private defender program was appointed and Tagunicar’s defense attorney expressed a doubt as to his competency to stand trial. The court suspended criminal proceedings and Tagunicar will next appear in court Aug. 23 for appointment of doctors to examine him, according to prosecutors.
