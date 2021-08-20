A San Mateo man was sentenced to three years in state prison Thursday after pleading no contest to felony child molestation charges in June for molesting his 11-year-old stepdaughter, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
Juan Sarceno, 35, was accused of fondling the girl on multiple occasions, with the final incident discovered by the child’s mother and was reported to police in May 2020, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.