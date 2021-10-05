A collision is under investigation in Hayward after a sedan and big-rig collided Saturday morning, killing a San Mateo man, police said Tuesday.
Isaias Hernandez, 26, died following the collision near the intersection of Tennyson Road and Hesperian Boulevard, according to Hayward police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.
Officers responded to that area at 6:08 a.m. and found two people were trapped inside the sedan. Hayward firefighters rescued the pair and they were taken to Eden Medical Center for care, police said.
Hernandez died at the hospital. He was driving the sedan. The passenger in his car suffered major injuries and is in stable condition, according to police.
The driver of the big-rig escaped injury. Police believe he was not at fault in the collision. Police said they believe alcohol played a role. Saturday’s collision is Hayward’s eighth fatal one this year.
Anyone with information about the collision can call Sgt. Tasha DeCosta at (510) 293-7169.
