A 24-year-old San Mateo man appeared Friday in federal court in San Francisco on a charge of receiving child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Adrian Kyle Benjamin solicited and received sexually explicit videos from at least three girls ages 14 to 15 between July 2018 and December 2019, according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
The complaint followed a search warrant executed by the FBI in March at Benjamin’s home, where “sexually explicit videos” of the three victims were found on his hard drive in folders labeled with each of their names.
If convicted of the receipt of child pornography charge, Benjamin faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. The mandatory minimum sentence is five years in prison and five years of supervised release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.