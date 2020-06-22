A 19-year-old San Mateo man was arrested on suspicion of rape, domestic battery and criminal threats after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend Thursday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
Jose Armenta Lopez allegedly strangled and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend after they had argued and she reported the incident to local police after the suspect dropped her off.
Deputies investigated and arrested Lopez a his job, booking him into San Mateo County jail.
