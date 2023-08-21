A 43-year-old San Mateo man has been taken into custody on an accusation of having sexual intercourse with a minor at his home, police said Saturday.
Police received a report at 11:12 p.m. Thursday from a father that his daughter was sexually assaulted at the home of Luciano Alvarez Valencia in the 2300 block of Holland Street, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.